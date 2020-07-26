Zacks: Analysts Expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Gladstone Capital also reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 26.05%.

GLAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 207,146 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 381,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,712 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 24.0% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 188,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. 12.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 65,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.33 million, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

