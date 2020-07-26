Zacks: Analysts Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.66 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post sales of $13.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.64 million and the highest is $14.90 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $17.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $56.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.47 million to $60.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $63.44 million, with estimates ranging from $60.43 million to $67.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 million. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GAIN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,127. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $335.23 million, a P/E ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

