Zacks: Analysts Expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Globus Medical posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 126.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas bought 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $32,947.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $66,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $462,876.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 68.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,374,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,467,000 after buying an additional 154,586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 31.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 38.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 385.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 59,264 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMED stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.44. 330,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,797. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $60.15.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

