Zacks: Analysts Expect Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.94 Million

Analysts predict that Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) will report sales of $144.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.13 million. Knowles reported sales of $205.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $707.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.27 million to $723.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $831.64 million, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $877.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Knowles had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

KN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.45. 724,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,326. Knowles has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 38,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 20,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

