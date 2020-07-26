Zacks: Analysts Expect Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will report $39.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.80 million and the lowest is $39.00 million. Model N posted sales of $34.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $155.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $153.73 million to $156.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $170.75 million, with estimates ranging from $164.90 million to $175.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on MODN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of MODN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 329,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,349. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Model N has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $345,388.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $139,346.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,919 shares of company stock worth $1,258,863. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Model N by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Model N by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,266 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Model N by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,093 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 103,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

