Zacks: Analysts Expect Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.38 Million

Brokerages expect Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) to post sales of $8.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.96 million and the highest is $9.80 million. Neuronetics reported sales of $16.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year sales of $44.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.96 million to $46.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $55.90 million, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $63.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. William Blair lowered Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. 133,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Neuronetics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 16,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Neuronetics by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 24,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Neuronetics by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Neuronetics by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Neuronetics by 155.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 125,272 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

