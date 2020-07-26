Zacks: Analysts Expect OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) to post sales of $10.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.70 million and the highest is $13.06 million. OptiNose reported sales of $6.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $52.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $61.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $122.59 million, with estimates ranging from $113.70 million to $131.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 295.66% and a negative return on equity of 209.89%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million.

OPTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

OPTN stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 452,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,324. OptiNose has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $225.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

