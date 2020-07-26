Zacks: Analysts Expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE:INN traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.34. 659,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,389. The company has a market capitalization of $561.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 90,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 9.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

