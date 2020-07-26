Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.40 Million

Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) will post $194.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $192.40 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management posted sales of $200.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year sales of $831.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.90 million to $832.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $918.35 million, with estimates ranging from $912.80 million to $923.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.29 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 181.49% and a net margin of 19.61%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on APAM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Creative Planning bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth $622,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth $3,090,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 121.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 30,564 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth $210,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APAM stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.54. 308,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $38.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

