Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) to Announce $1.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will announce $1.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.64 and the lowest is ($0.06). Capital One Financial reported earnings of $3.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.15) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $11.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.47.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 94.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.06. 2,194,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.84 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

