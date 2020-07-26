Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.13). GenMark Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 310.58% and a negative net margin of 40.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Michael John Harkins sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $48,003.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,946.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,631 shares of company stock valued at $308,024 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,293,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 648,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,094. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 3.04.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

