Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.16). Gulfport Energy posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $246.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 168.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock remained flat at $$1.14 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,970. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 6.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 558.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 67,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

