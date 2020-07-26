Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $450.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will report sales of $450.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $455.50 million and the lowest is $445.10 million. Harsco reported sales of $350.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.60 million. Harsco had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harsco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

In other Harsco news, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie sold 41,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $342,197.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edgar M. Purvis, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter valued at about $806,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 180,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 29.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,671 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. 381,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,528. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. Harsco has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

