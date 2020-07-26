Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.50 Million

Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) to report sales of $52.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.00 million and the lowest is $52.10 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $52.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $214.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.30 million to $221.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $206.28 million, with estimates ranging from $202.80 million to $212.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ HBNC traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 99,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $431.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 95,385 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

