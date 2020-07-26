Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) to post sales of $376.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $346.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $388.70 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $371.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $397.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBP. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $1,575,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after acquiring an additional 121,886 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,403,000 after buying an additional 138,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.63. The company had a trading volume of 133,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,723. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

