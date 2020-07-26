Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Million

Analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) to post sales of $3.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year sales of $25.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $32.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $107.40 million, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $139.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $150,537.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $286,761.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITCI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.41. 680,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,173. The company has a current ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

