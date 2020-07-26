Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Neuronetics reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 55.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The company had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STIM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. William Blair cut shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of STIM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. 133,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,020. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STIM. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 832.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 150,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

