Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.46 Million

Analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) to post $25.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.40 million and the highest is $26.52 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $22.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $102.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.10 million to $104.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $104.40 million, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $106.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.69 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 206,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,044. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFLT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.41. 115,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,503. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.71 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

