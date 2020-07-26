Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce $49.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.80 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $50.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $203.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $201.80 million to $206.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $196.00 million, with estimates ranging from $193.30 million to $199.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 7.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAFC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other news, CEO Bonita Lee bought 4,000 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Ahn bought 5,000 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,986.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $77,710 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 80.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 104.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 237,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 121,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

HAFC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.50. 228,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $290.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

