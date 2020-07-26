Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.98 Million

Brokerages expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will announce $60.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.96 million and the lowest is $59.00 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $712.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $559.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.50 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Hawaiian’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,809. The company has a market capitalization of $603.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.35. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

