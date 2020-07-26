Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.81%.

HBNC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,398,000 after buying an additional 95,385 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBNC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 99,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

