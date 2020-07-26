Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. ICL Group posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. ICL Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICL Group stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 114,955 shares. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

