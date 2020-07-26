Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) to Post $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts predict that International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. International Paper posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. International Paper’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Hammer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 3.2% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in International Paper by 39.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 1.1% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $36.32. 1,370,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

