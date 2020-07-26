Zacks: Brokerages Expect MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report sales of $51.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $101.28 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $1.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,434.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $37.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $104.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.95 million, with estimates ranging from $16.74 million to $31.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 539.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,753,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 1,542,924 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,070,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 655,551 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,985,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 142,629 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,523,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 329,446 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEIP traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,758. The firm has a market cap of $312.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.95. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

