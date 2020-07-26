Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) to Announce -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mongodb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.40). Mongodb posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mongodb.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 94.98% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mongodb from $138.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mongodb from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.87.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $49,256.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,083,759.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $5,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,079,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,571 shares of company stock worth $27,098,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Mongodb by 6.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,060,000. Grace Capital lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Mongodb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Mongodb by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mongodb stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.64. 429,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 0.76. Mongodb has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $243.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

