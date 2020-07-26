Zacks: Brokerages Expect SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.00 Million

Analysts expect SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) to post $112.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.00 million and the lowest is $87.00 million. SP Plus posted sales of $414.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $645.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $676.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $724.80 million, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $805.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barrington Research started coverage on SP Plus in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SP Plus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SP Plus by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SP Plus by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 114,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,320. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $47.33.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

