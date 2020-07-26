Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.0325 on Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and $444,330.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last week, Zap has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

