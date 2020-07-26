Zealium (NZL) Trading 9.8% Lower This Week

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Zealium has a market capitalization of $13,776.42 and $8.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Zealium has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002383 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000330 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,940,986 coins and its circulating supply is 13,940,986 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

