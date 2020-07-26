Zebi (ZCO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $173,604.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zebi has a market cap of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Koinex, DDEX, IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.07 or 0.01911760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00197403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00075404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00116690 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Koinex, OKEx, DDEX, LATOKEN, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

