Zel Price Tops $0.0457 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Zel has a total market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00663309 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00096632 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00093915 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006568 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001361 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 110,213,900 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

