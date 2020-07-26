ZEON (ZEON) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, ZEON has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One ZEON token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $14.73 million and approximately $20,304.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00043327 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00028888 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.97 or 0.05237344 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002784 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00057294 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031435 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,641,798,362 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

