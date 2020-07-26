Zero (ZER) Price Up 20.9% Over Last 7 Days

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $132,728.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00661787 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00096876 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00094272 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001851 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

