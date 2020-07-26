Zetacoin (ZET) Price Tops $0.0005

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 29.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. Zetacoin has a market cap of $86,752.01 and approximately $4,379.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,881.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.69 or 0.02496495 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00614766 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000691 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000616 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,133,888 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.