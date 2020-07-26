ZeuxCoin Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $550,532.74 and $25,987.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043340 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028409 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $516.73 or 0.05237645 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002802 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00057287 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015258 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.