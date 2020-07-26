Zilla (ZLA) Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Zilla has a market cap of $279,337.11 and $2,234.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.48 or 0.01914684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00196834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00075857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00116404 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

