ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Market Capitalization Tops $97,839.88

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $97,839.88 and approximately $1.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 34.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00783860 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003438 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001012 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,754,021,910 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,754,021,910 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

