ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $23.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

