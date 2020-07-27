-$0.01 EPS Expected for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Rapid7 reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Rapid7 from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

In related news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $519,015.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,428,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $537,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 54.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 86.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 42.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,437,000 after buying an additional 229,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,255. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $66.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

