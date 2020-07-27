-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). Okta posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.11.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.18, for a total transaction of $10,959,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,670,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total transaction of $7,535,449.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,696 shares of company stock valued at $98,057,379 in the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $110,294,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth $67,392,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,063,000 after acquiring an additional 502,817 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 395,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth $5,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.26. 35,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.26 and a beta of 1.07. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $224.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.26.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

