$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) to post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $199.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 870.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 115.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.63. 95,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

