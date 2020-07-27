-$0.08 EPS Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 106.35%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 63,998 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 62,175 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 142,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.65. 3,052,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,698. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.77. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.