-$0.08 EPS Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 106.35%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 63,998 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 62,175 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 142,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.65. 3,052,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,698. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.77. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

