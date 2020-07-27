$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.45. Green Plains Partners reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.55 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a net margin of 50.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the first quarter worth $1,115,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 272.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 109,258 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,354,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the first quarter worth $546,000. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 33,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $171.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.88. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

