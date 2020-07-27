-$0.34 EPS Expected for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) to report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Hilton Hotels reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 132.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hilton Hotels.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays raised Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.06.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,316. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.28. Hilton Hotels has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 36.2% in the second quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,278,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,345,000 after purchasing an additional 604,976 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 54.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,403,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

