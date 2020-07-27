$0.43 EPS Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJRD. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

AJRD traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 283,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,329. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $278,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,536.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,178,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 507.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 58,751 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

