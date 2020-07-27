-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.51). Despegar.com posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.30 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DESP. Citigroup assumed coverage on Despegar.com in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Despegar.com from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. 252,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,171. The stock has a market cap of $564.85 million, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 903,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 169,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

