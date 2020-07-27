-$0.55 EPS Expected for Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) will report ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Lovesac reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lovesac from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lovesac from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lovesac in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth $5,640,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Lovesac by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 701,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 283,310 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Lovesac by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,148,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after buying an additional 223,705 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lovesac by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,635,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,256,000 after buying an additional 116,255 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOVE stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,826. The company has a market cap of $417.04 million, a PE ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 2.92. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

