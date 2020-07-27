-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is $0.57. FibroGen reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 146.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 42.75%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS.

FGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Bank of America began coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $155,863.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,755,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.29 per share, for a total transaction of $290,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,794,000 after purchasing an additional 388,625 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in FibroGen by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,022,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,533,000 after buying an additional 3,979,159 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,064,000 after purchasing an additional 441,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,662,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,684,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 366,944 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FibroGen stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $43.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,880. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.58.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

