$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.71. Chemung Financial reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chemung Financial.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.78. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $20.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:CHMG traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.29. 30,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,519. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $46.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $132.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth purchased 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.89 per share, for a total transaction of $172,375.62. Also, CEO Anders Tomson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,139 shares in the company, valued at $631,994.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,855 shares of company stock worth $253,227 over the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.