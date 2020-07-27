$0.96 EPS Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Spectrum Brands posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $937.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $49.38. 417,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,611. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $64.72. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $10,688,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 338.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

