0xcert (ZXC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $50,162.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last week, 0xcert has traded 77.3% higher against the US dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $649,805.83 and approximately $50,162.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00040143 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019896 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.24 or 0.04570225 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00052607 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00031042 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002135 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,626,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

